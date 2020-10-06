South Africa: Mixed Messages On Renewables May Appease Political Allies, but Will Not Mobilise the Investment We Need

5 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Richard Worthington

For some, President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent letter in support of energy policy reform was a welcome sign of a more strategic and forward-looking approach to our electricity system. To others, it is a veiled indication that the energy status quo prevails and that the reform process is concerned only with attracting investment, with little attention to democratic governance or decarbonisation.

Intransigent: A polite way to describe the obstructive stance of the minister and department of mineral resources and energy, with regard to modernisation (decentralisation, decarbonisation and democratisation) of our national electricity system; also applicable to a critical mass of government, allied unions and private sector interests resisting decarbonisation of our energy supply and economy as a whole, despite an increasing proportion of the financial sector rejecting this stance.

There are myriad risks arising from the overheating of our climate system, with different degrees of immediacy for different people (social partners in the parlance of social compacting), globally and locally. For the financial sector in South Africa the primary concern is referred to as "transition risk": risk arising not from the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions, but from the prospect of effective response as agreed to multilaterally in Paris in 2015...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.