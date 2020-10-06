South Africa: Mixed Messages On Renewables May Appease Political Allies, but Will Not Mobilise the Investment We Need

opinion

For some, President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent letter in support of energy policy reform was a welcome sign of a more strategic and forward-looking approach to our electricity system. To others, it is a veiled indication that the energy status quo prevails and that the reform process is concerned only with attracting investment, with little attention to democratic governance or decarbonisation.

Intransigent: A polite way to describe the obstructive stance of the minister and department of mineral resources and energy, with regard to modernisation (decentralisation, decarbonisation and democratisation) of our national electricity system; also applicable to a critical mass of government, allied unions and private sector interests resisting decarbonisation of our energy supply and economy as a whole, despite an increasing proportion of the financial sector rejecting this stance.

There are myriad risks arising from the overheating of our climate system, with different degrees of immediacy for different people (social partners in the parlance of social compacting), globally and locally. For the financial sector in South Africa the primary concern is referred to as "transition risk": risk arising not from the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions, but from the prospect of effective response as agreed to multilaterally in Paris in 2015...