Ethiopia Ready for Credible Elections

Like many countries, Ethiopia had postponed the 6th general elections that were scheduled to take place on August 29, 2020 mainly due to COVID-19.

Last year in her opening speech to the joint session of the Houses of Peoples' Representatives and Federation, President Sahlework Zewde expressed the government strong commitments towards fair, free and credible election. Similarly, she renewed the commitments while officially opening the parliament yesterday.

Indicating the importance of accommodating more diverse views in the parliament, she said the government and pertinent bodies are working around the clock to realize this core value of democracy.

Bearing in mind the deep desire of the government for democratic elections, every fellow citizen has also a big responsibility in making the upcoming general elections fair, free, credible and democratic by all standards.

Apparently, National Electoral Board of Ethiopia ( NEBE ) has been getting ready to conduct the first-ever democratic election in the country having improved electoral law and imported election equipment and materials that are inconvenient of any types of fraudulent activities. Now, NEBE is also being run by impartial chairperson for the first time since its establishment. This by itself will have a significant role in ensuring democratic election.

Unlike previously held five elections, the upcoming general elections for sure would be inclusive of all political parties. This is because those who were in exile and took up arms have returned home and are now legally and peacefully operating in the country to compete in the elections.

In fact, NEBE will soon announce Election schedule and many have unshakeable belief that there would be huge voter turnout in the forthcoming general elections. According to some sources, there would be over 50 million voters in the 6th general elections.

In sum, Ethiopia is ready for free, fair and credible general elections by taking every necessary precautionary measure to mitigate coronavirus risks. Let us all of us play great role in having credible elections at both pre and post-election periods. The electorate officers, media personnel and election observers need to be prepared to play their positive role in this historic elections.