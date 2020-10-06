Ethiopia: Realizing GERD 2 Turbines, 2nd Round Filling High On Govt Agenda

Ethiopia that upholds the international principles of causing no significant harm to downstream countries would accelerate the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) this year focusing on operationalizing two turbines and achieving the second round water impoundment.

This came when President Sahlework Zewde opened the annual joint session of the House of Federation and the House of People's Representatives yesterday.

President Sahlework said Ethiopia's stance of respecting international principles and securing its benefits from Abbay (Nile) would further gain momentum drawing lessons from previous experiences.

The country would press ahead with a track of careful negotiation it has been pursuing by involving well-acclaimed professionals at home and abroad, scholars, stakeholders and the like to promote and secure Ethiopia's economic interests in this regard, she added.

"Despite attempts to twist our arm, the activities that also involved Nile Basin states and the international community has brought incredible results," according to the president.

The very cardinal matter one has to understand is that in all the endeavors, the interest of Ethiopia comes first, she underscored, adding that diplomatic tasks would continue with more vigor to achieve the second filling of the GERD, [to reach the water level to 18.4 BCM from current 4.9 BCM] and generate power.

Sahlework also commended Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's role in pacifying the Horn region as she had mentioned his notable achievement that drew the 2019 Noble Peace Prize in the previous Ethiopian Year.

"His accomplishment has brought international accolade to our country, Ethiopia."