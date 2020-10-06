South Africa: What Kind of Qualities Should a Chief Justice Possess?

5 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Judges Matter

Over the course of several Op-Ed pieces, we have unpacked the role of the Chief Justice. In this piece we consider the criteria for the appointment of a Chief Justice.

This is an important consideration as the tenure of the current Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, comes to an end in late 2021. It will therefore soon be time to start giving some thought to who should replace him. This means that serious consideration must be given to the qualities and attributes an individual should possess in order to be considered for appointment to such an important position.

The Constitution does not give any specific guidance as to what these qualities might be, beyond the general criteria for appointing judges - namely that they must be appropriately qualified, fit and proper, and that racial and gender demographics be considered. Seniority, and holding the position of Deputy Chief Justice, does not inevitably lead to an appointment as Chief Justice. Chief Justice Mogoeng had only been a judge of the Constitutional Court for two years when he was appointed as Chief Justice, and former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke was twice overlooked for the position of Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice needs to...

