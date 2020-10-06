South Africa: MEC Gaoage Oageng Molapisi Briefs Media On October Transport Month

press release

OTM Statement by MEC for Public Works and Roads, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi delivered during the OTM Joint Media Briefing by the Department of Public Works and Roads and the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management held at the Disaster Management Center, Mafikeng

Member of the Executive Council for the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management; Mr. Sello Lehari,

Administrator of the Department of Public Works and Roads and Senior Managers

Senior Managers from the Department of Community Safety and Transport

Members of the Media,

We celebrate the month of transport today under the theme "Together, shaping the future of transport". We come to you jointly as the two Departments in that this year has been set aside to celebrate investment in the infrastructure space. As we near the end of the year I must say 2020 was not an easy one for the world at large as COVID-19 brought economies to a complete halt. South Africa is no exception hence Government had to take drastic measures early to slow down the spread of the virus. It is a known fact that our economy was mostly strained due to the fact that we are standing at a staggering job loss of more than 2 million. When cabinet adopted the objectives for the transport month a need for Economic Reconstruction, Growth and Transformation was at the center.

Despite challenges posed by the lockdown, economic activities needed to continue. The Department of Public Works and Roads plays a pivotal role in promoting investment and job creation. The Department seeks to achieve this through Infrastructure expansion and financial mobilization. We are aware that Government has launched an Infrastructure Fund in which North West Province is looking forward to benefit from it. We have a huge backlog in terms of our road network as 80% of our roads are in rural areas. The Departments' budget was increased as per the SOPA last financial year; however, the Department had to see a reduction in budget due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

We understand that we have limited financial resources that will need a committed, capable workforce to work on the implementation of various projects and initiatives to promote employment and to remove the stumbling blocks to economic activity. The Executive on the other hand must ensure that policies are in place and are implemented that will promote economic inclusivity and transformation in key sectors of the economy.

The President on his overview on the ANC NEC Economic Lekgotla that was held over the weekend of the 3rd to the 4th October 2020 outlined and elaborated the point I made above by stating one of the three focus areas by NEDLAC social compact for economic recovery as and I quote, "The enabling conditions and a supportive policy environment for a new accelerated, inclusive, transformative growth trajectory, with a specific focus on measures that support mass employment".

The Department of Public Works and Roads in responding to the aggressive infrastructure investment and delivery and mass employment as we address the issue of the role of transport in the re-opening of the economy under the Risk Adjusted Strategy will in this October Transport Month be showcasing the following projects:

Special Maintenance of critical sections of road P47/3 form road P34/2 to Swartruggens, with a project value of R 12 377 230 and has created 28 work opportunities, 3 subcontracting opportunities over 6 months.

Repair and Construction of Madidi bridge Road D637 over Sand River project value of R 48 268 956, 00 and has created 19 work opportunities, 25 sub-contracting opportunities over 16 months.

Rehabilitation of Road P175/1 from Potchefstroom to Vanderbjilpark (border Gauteng - 35km)From km 0 to km 15 (Phase 1), the project value was R 124 201 983, it created 78 work opportunities, 8 sub-contracting opportunities and it was completed over 15 months.

Rehabilitation of Road P34/5(R506) from Schweizer-Reneke to Christiana (89km). Project value of R109 800 000, 00 with 106 work opportunities, 10 subcontracting opportunities over 18 months.

Special Maintenance of Road P34/6 from Jan Kempsdorp to Christiana (10km). Project value of R14 885 511, it created 16 work opportunities, 9 subcontracting opportunities and completed over 6 months.

Rehabilitation, repair and reseal of Road P152/1 from N18 at Setlagole to P34/4 in Delareyville 58km Phase 1 (20km), project value R98 087 696, created 105 work opportunities, 10 subcontracting opportunities over 24 months.

Special maintenance of Road D170 from Khunwana to Geysdorp, project value of R13 368 56, created 47 work opportunities, 3 subcontracting opportunities over 6 months

Upgrading of road D221 from road P25/1 in Taung through the villages of Manokwane,Maphoitsile, to end of tar at Magogong (21km). Total value of R170 000 936,00, created 235 work opportunities, 9 subcontracting opportunities the project was envisaged to be completed over 18 months, however challenges were experienced along the way.

I will also be introducing a newly appointed contractor in the Dr RSM District for the Madinonyane/Vagras road

A newly appointed contractor for Austrey to Goodwood road. The two roads should also add value to the economy.

These projects bring a total project value of R493 569 485 with at least 643 work opportunities created. We must work on resolving policy constraints that hamper infrastructure development. The North West must tap into the R100 billion stimulus set aside over the next three years to create jobs through public and social employment.

I must also indicate that there are other projects that are currently underway and could not reach completion due to COVID-19 and other related factors. This financial year we will be committing more money for infrastructure delivery investment and I will share more details during the question and answer session to illustrate how much we are spending per District as we have members of the media from all Districts represented. We are committed to work together, in shaping the future of transport.

Immediately after this media briefing session, we will be going to Embassy Hall to launch the District Roads forum for Ngaka Modiri Molema. Now these come as a direct call by the President to implement the District Development Model (DDM). As part of social compact stakeholders such as business, mining sector, taxi industry, farmers, district and local municipalities form part of the District forums with five objectives as follows:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Coordinating roads infrastructure projects across all local Municipalities within the Districts,

To streamline departmental engagements and align support efforts from municipalities and SANRAL;

Thirdly, to avoid and minimize duplication and maximize service delivery;

Fourthly, ensuring integration, coordination and alignment and alignment of service delivery initiates,

Fifthly, ensuring appropriate consultative process with all relevant stakeholders.

The forum will most importantly develop a delivery agreement for effective implementation, monitoring and evaluation. I will be chairing the Provincial forum whilst the District Mayors will chair at the district level.

Let us partner with you the media to inform and empower our people that yes the economic activities had to be opened however the pandemic is still here as there is still no vaccine yet. Let us pass the message for people to keep social distancing and continue to wash hands and wear masks whilst in public.