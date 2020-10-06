Liberia: LFAM, British Embassy Take Covid-19 Awareness to Local Communities

6 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Monrovia — With support from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office through the British Embassy in Liberia, about 300 pregnant women, babies, and mothers in three communities have begun receiving buckets, babies' clothes, and sanitary materials from Life for African Mothers (LFAM), a United Kingdom-based organization as part of a 90-day massive COVID-19 sensitization awareness campaign.

The campaign under the theme "Supporting Women and babies mothers to prevent COVID-19" started on September 1, 2020 and is expected to climax on December 1, 2020.

LFAM's Country Representative to Liberia, Abdul- Rahman Fayiah Bah disclosed his institution is concerned about the welfare of pregnant women, babies and their mothers during this global pandemic.

With this situation, according to him the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office through the British Embassy deemed it necessary to partner with Life for African Mothers to embark on this awareness in providing hope for the targeted people.

He said qualified Liberians have been sent into three communities, including Old Road, New Kru town and West Point communities.

Country Representative Bah asserted that the focus of everyone has been the prevention of coronavirus and disable communities, but not much emphasis been given to pregnant women, babies and their mothers, this is why as a body that is fully focus on them has decided to shift the attention.

The Liberian Public Health Specialist disclosed that if all goes well, the entire program will cost between US$20,000 to 25,000.

The Cardiff-based organization works to reduce the number of women who die during pregnancy and childbirth in Sub-Sahara Africa.

LFAM helps to save many lives by providing medications to treat complications during and after pregnancy.

Through its maternal mortality programme in hospitals and health centres across Africa, it dispenses medicines to prevent post-partum haemorrhage.

