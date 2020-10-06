Liberia: Foreign Ministry Claims Letter From Mexican Government Expressing Concerns Over Controversial Honorary Consul Akintunde Ojo Is Fake

Monrovia — A communication purportedly from the Embassy of the United States of Mexico denying knowledge Mr. Akintunde Ojo's operating in Mexico as Liberia's Honorary Consul General has been termed as fake by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Liberia.

The communication which was first posted to Facebook by talk show host, Henry P. Costa insinuates that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Mexican States has yet to receive any official Note Verbale requesting Mr. the Exequatur of Mr. Ojo and would therefore not honor his appointment as Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Liberia to the United Mexican States until proper appointment protocols are adhered to through the official diplomatic channels.

The communication added: "The Embassy wishes to note that Mr. Akin Akintunde Ojo has been operating in Mexico as Honorary Consul without the knowledge of the Mexican Government until our attention was recently drawn to an inquiry emanating from a private business institution regarding the validity and genuinity of Mr. Ojo's representation of Liberia in Mexico which created some grave sense of concerns as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not authenticate Mr. Ojo's consulship claims."

However, speaking to FrontPageAfrica over the matter, Mr. Sylvester Pewee said any such communication coming from the Embassy of the United Mexican States must from the Embassy in Accra, Ghana and not Abuja as seen on the communication on social media.

Mr. Pewee said, "Since 2015, the Mexican Embassy in Accra has had jurisdiction over Monrovia when it comes to Mexican relations. We do not know how such a communication would come from Abuja and not Accra. Besides, our Mexican counterparts have confirmed to us that communication is not from them. It is fake, doctored and diabolical, only intended to achieve a motive."

Mr. Ojo has over the last few weeks come under heavy attack that he, being a drug dealer, bribed his way through the George Weah-led government to obtain a diplomatic passport and an assignment as Liberia's Honorary Consul to Mexico.

However, there has been no evidence to back this allegation against him.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Henry Fahnbulleh during a press conference held last week told reporters that the Liberian government is not considering an investigation into the matter because there has been no complaint to the government.

Mr. Ojo has also refuted the allegation and claimed to be a business man who represents the interest of Liberia and West Africa in Mexico.

In a reaction to the allegation, the Liberian Consulate in Mexico's website states that Mr. Ojo has been strengthening and pushing for Foreign Direct Investment in Africa, particularly Liberia.

Min. Fahnbulleh: "Making allegation is one thing and proving them is another. For us, we are moved by facts, if it is proven that whoever we entrusted with honorary counselor status is abusing them based on investigation we will not delay to withdraw them.

"Right now, we are not investigating anything because there is no complaint before us. We should do away with stereotyping. Once there is sufficient evidence this ministry would withdraw and prosecute whoever is involved."