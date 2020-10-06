Liberia: National Elections Commission Unveils Symbols for Referendum

Monrovia — The first in a series of official unveiling ceremonies of symbols for the conduct of the 2020 Constitutional Referendum has taken place in Ganta City, Nimba County, under the umbrella of the National Elections Commission, (NEC).

Performing the unveiling ceremony Monday, the Chairperson of the NEC Madam Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, reaffirmed the commission's delight for the journey leading to the closing of the symbol finding chapter as well as the national referendum vetting consultations.

Madam Browne Lansanah said the symbols for the 2020 national referendum as agreed by all primary stakeholders would now prepare Liberians to vote during the Constitutional Referendum and Special Senatorial elections slated for December 8, 2020.

The NEC Boss informed the Ganta gathering that several nation-wide consultations with primary stakeholders including traditional leaders, artists, students, Universities, market women, the media and ordinary Liberians were held to take suggestions for what image or picture could better represent the proposition's calls for proposal in a formal or more coordinated way.

A comprehensive two-day workshop in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa county was also hosted by the commission to narrow down on the many different proposals and suggestions of images that were made available to represent symbols for reflection on the referendum ballot paper.

In a statement issued by the NEC public Affairs office, some 120 stakeholders, mainly traditional leaders, local government authorities, including district Commissioners from Grand Gedeh, Bong, Lofa and host Nimba counties are currently in Ganta City participating in the three-day unveiling symbols for the 2020 referendum under the theme, 'Bringing Referendum to the People.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the second in the series of the unveiling program takes place in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County beginning next Monday 12 October 2020 to 14 October 2020 with another 120 participants representing registered Political Parties in Liberia, Civil Society groups including Faith Based Organizations, FBO's, Community Based Organizations, CBO's and the Media.

In a related development, the Candidate Nomination Exercise for the By-elections in Montserrado County district number nine and Sinoe Count District No. 2 has opened in Monrovia at the headquarters of the National Elections Commission on 9th street in Sinkor.

The Nomination Exercise which ends on Friday, October 16, 2020 in line with key dates released for the 2020 by-elections runs from 9:00AM to 05:00PM, from Monday to Friday.

Accordingly, the NEC informs the public that independent aspirants for the by-election in Montserrado and Sinoe counties must appear in person to pick up nomination package during the Nomination Period, while nominations forms for aspirants of Political Parties will be delivered to the Chairman or Secretary General of the Parties for distribution to the members