Liberia: Another LRA Employees Dies in Car Crash

Monrovia — The button to solve the mystery behind the deaths of two staff of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) who were discovered in a car on Snapper Hill, Monrovia had just been pushed, yet another death involving another staff of the LRA occurred on Sunday evening following a car accident.

The police confirmed to FrontPageAfrica that Mr. George F. Fanbutu was pronounced dead at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center on Sunday after he reportedly lost control his steering wheel on the 72nd Boulevard, hit a pedestrian identified as Saar Fayiah and the car rested in the house of one Dr. Joseph P. K. Boika in the Roland Duo curve on the 72nd Boulevard.

"George B. Fanbutu was taken at the JFK Medical Center in Sinkor, where he was pronounced dead on arrival (DOA) while the pedestrian is admitted at a local clinic in Roland Duo Community undergoing medical treatment. Investigation is ongoing," the police said.

The sequence of events is raising eyebrows with many linking the latest death as a chain to the deaths of Mr. Albert Peters and Mrs. Gifty Lama.