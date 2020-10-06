Liberia: Another LRA Employees Dies in Car Crash

6 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The button to solve the mystery behind the deaths of two staff of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) who were discovered in a car on Snapper Hill, Monrovia had just been pushed, yet another death involving another staff of the LRA occurred on Sunday evening following a car accident.

The police confirmed to FrontPageAfrica that Mr. George F. Fanbutu was pronounced dead at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center on Sunday after he reportedly lost control his steering wheel on the 72nd Boulevard, hit a pedestrian identified as Saar Fayiah and the car rested in the house of one Dr. Joseph P. K. Boika in the Roland Duo curve on the 72nd Boulevard.

"George B. Fanbutu was taken at the JFK Medical Center in Sinkor, where he was pronounced dead on arrival (DOA) while the pedestrian is admitted at a local clinic in Roland Duo Community undergoing medical treatment. Investigation is ongoing," the police said.

The sequence of events is raising eyebrows with many linking the latest death as a chain to the deaths of Mr. Albert Peters and Mrs. Gifty Lama.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.