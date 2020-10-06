Zimbabwe: Loga Back in Zim

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic, who arrived in the country yesterday, will have no time to waste to assemble a team scheduled to travel to Malawi for an international friendly match.

The 54-year old coach, who spent close to three months holed up in his native Croatia, will today face the media as he spells out his plans for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Algeria next month.

The coach was not in the mood to talk to the media yesterday but ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, said he will announce his squad for the international friendly against Malawi today.

"We are happy the coach has arrived. It's been a difficult time for everyone but we are all relieved that he is now here and he can now do what he is employed to do," said Gwesela.

"We have experienced several hitches due to the coronavirus pandemic, and other circumstances, which are beyond our control."

ZIFA are yet to secure the green-light to travel to Malawi.

The Warriors players are expected to fly directly to Blantyre on Friday.

They will have a training session on Saturday before facing the Flames on Sunday at the Kamuzu Stadium.

The Warriors' major rivals in Group H -- Algeria and Zambia -- have also lined up games.

The Desert Foxes having two huge dates this month, starting with Nigeria on Friday in Austria, before the African champions fly to the Netherlands to play Mexico on October 13.

Zambia will also play two international friendly games.

They face Malawi tomorrow and Kenya on Friday.

While the backbone of the Warriors, including skipper Knowledge Musona, Marshal Munetsi, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Khama Billiat and Marvelous Nakamba, are expected to make the trip, there are doubts over the likes of France-based Tino Kadewere, Macauley Bonne, Terrence Dzvukamanja and goalkeeper Martin Mapisa.

England-based Zimbabwean coach, Philip Zulu, said he had been in touch with some of the players and may play a role in convincing them to come for the international friendly if invitations were extended to them.