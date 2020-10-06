Namibia: Gawanab, Khupe Win CTC's Centenary Champs

DANTAGO Gawanab and Melissa Khupe won the men and women's singles titles at the CTC Club Championships on Sunday in contrasting styles.

On the Olympia club's 100th anniversary, the second-seeded Gawanab battled it out to beat the top-seeded Risto Shikongo 6-4, 7-5, while the women's number one, Khupe, easily beat the second-seeded Odycia Karaerua 6-0, 6-0.

The men's final was a close affair with Gawanab's greater consistency in the end pulling him through.

Both players, however, took a while to get going, with Shikongo dropping his opening service game, but then breaking Gawanab's serve with a great passing shot to draw level at two-all.

Shikongo's serve was, however, erratic and he got broken again in the seventh game when Gawanab took a 4-3 lead. Gawanab, now into his stride, kept up the pressure with some strong passing shots and a steady serve and volley game to win the first set 6-4.

Shikongo came back strongly in the second set, breaking Gawanab twice to take a 5-3 lead, but he couldn't press home his advantage as Gawanab saved two set points to claw his way back into the set.

He broke Shikongo's serve twice to win the next four games and take the set 7-5 and the match by two sets to love.

After the match he said he grew stronger as the game progressed.

"I started a bit slow and wasn't in the game at the start, but my confidence grew the longer the game went on. Risto came harder in the second set and even had a few set points, but I managed to save them," he said.

"Risto played really well, so I had to try and shift the momentum, by trying to hit different shots and more drop shots," he added.

It was the second time that Gawanab had beaten Shikongo in recent months, after beating him 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the final of a senior tournament in July, and he has now made his mark amongst Namibia's top senior players.

"Now I'm looking forward to competing at the Senior Masters tournament for the top eight ranked players in the country later this year," he said.

In the semifinals, Gawanab beat the sixth seeded Elias Shikongo 6-2, 6-4, while Shikongo beat Collin Nyandoro 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

It was the first time that the 21-year-old Gawanab had won the club title, in the absence of the defending champion Minichel Alemu, who had won the title five times over the previous six years. Alemu was still recovering from an injury, but he managed to enter the men's doubles competition and went on to win the title with partner Sam Kaulinge after they beat Risto Shikongo and David Ipinge 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

The women's final was much more one-sided as the experienced Melissa Khupe comfortably beat the youthful Odycia Karaerua 6-0, 6-0. It was the fourth time that Khupe had won the title over the past seven years.

In the semifinals she beat Aune Lee Hatutale 6-1, 6-2, while Kaererua beat Hiturepi Kahuike 6-0, 6-3.

Kaererua, however, teamed up with Kahuike to win the doubles title after beating the Hatutale sisters, Aune Lea and Anna 7-6, 6-3 in the final.

The mixed doubles title went to Minichel Alemu and Odycia Karaerua who beat Melissa Khupe and Menelik Negussie 6-2, 6-4 in the final.