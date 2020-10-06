Ghana: 3 Killed, 19 Others Injured in Separate Road Crashes At Akumadan

6 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — Three people were killed and 19 others injured in two separate road crashes at Akumadan in Ashanti Region during the weekend.

The first accident occurred at a spot near Akumadan, when a KIA bus carrying some 22 persons rammed into a DAF articulated truck killing a 45-year-old man identified as Abdul Rashid.

An eyewitness told the Ghanaian Times that, some hours later when the police were controlling traffic at the accident scene, another DAF articulated truck killed two more people.

According to the eyewitness, the 40-footer container being carried by the truck skidded off and fell on two bystanders killing them on the spot.

A police source at Akumadan confirmed the incident, saying the injured were sent for treatment at the A.M.E. Zion Hospital at Afrancho and the Akomadan Health Centre.

The police said bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Nkenkensu Government Hospital's mortuary for identification.

All the accident vehicles have been impounded as police have begun investigations into the incident, the source said.

