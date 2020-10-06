South Africa: The Legality of Online Forex Trading in South Africa - a Response

5 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jeff Cammack

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has kicked off a minor storm and no small measure of confusion after responding to a parliamentary question on online forex trading.

At first, Tito Mboweni seemed to directly contradict current Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) regulations by stating that online forex trading is illegal in South Africa and that residents are not allowed to speculate against the rand.

While the minister did clarify his statements by saying that illegal forex trading platforms should not be confused with brokers who offer derivative trading, there seems to be some confusion over how online forex trading works and what is legal and illegal in South Africa.

As COO of TradeForexSA, a South African forex trading centre that rates brokers and provides education for beginner traders, I reacted to the minister's comments with some surprise: While the minister is correct in noting that derivative forex speculation is legal in South Africa, some of his earlier comments seem to show some misunderstanding of how the industry operates.

But I also want to credit the FSCA, it immediately published its own clarification of the remarks, stating that the online forex trading is legal in South Africa, as long as it is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.