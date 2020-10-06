South Africa: The Legality of Online Forex Trading in South Africa - a Response

opinion

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has kicked off a minor storm and no small measure of confusion after responding to a parliamentary question on online forex trading.

At first, Tito Mboweni seemed to directly contradict current Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) regulations by stating that online forex trading is illegal in South Africa and that residents are not allowed to speculate against the rand.

While the minister did clarify his statements by saying that illegal forex trading platforms should not be confused with brokers who offer derivative trading, there seems to be some confusion over how online forex trading works and what is legal and illegal in South Africa.

As COO of TradeForexSA, a South African forex trading centre that rates brokers and provides education for beginner traders, I reacted to the minister's comments with some surprise: While the minister is correct in noting that derivative forex speculation is legal in South Africa, some of his earlier comments seem to show some misunderstanding of how the industry operates.

But I also want to credit the FSCA, it immediately published its own clarification of the remarks, stating that the online forex trading is legal in South Africa, as long as it is...