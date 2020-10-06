Malawi: Ntcheu DC Commends Joint Cross Border Fight Against Covid-19

6 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Maston Kaiya

Ntcheu — Ntcheu District Commissioner (DC), Francis Matewere has commended the cross-border Covid-19 pandemic fight along Biriwiri Border Post in the district.

He made the remarks on Friday in Ntcheu during a Joint Cross-border meeting on the pandemic between Ntcheu District Council and Mozambican Border Post officials.

Matewere said communities living along the border line from Masasa to Senzani in Ntcheu and those on the other side of Mozambique are one hence need to strengthen working relationships along the borders.

"It is pleasing to learn about the commendable working relationship on Covid-19 between the sister nations. Furthermore, hearing reports that a committee with representative from both sides has been formed, this just demonstrates we are one," the DC said.

He advised people to continue following all Covid-19 preventative measures despite the decrease in number of cases.

Mozambique Representative, Anselmo Titos said the pandemic has affected everyone regardless of citizenship.

"South African borders are open and Mozambique is one of the routes to Malawi hence we need concerted efforts in the fight against the disease," he said.

Over 500 entries have been screened at Biwiwiri border post.

