Malawi: Ntcheu Secondary School Calls for Support

Ntcheu — Ntcheu Secondary School (NUSS) has pleaded with various stakeholders, including the corporate world to help with maintenance of the school's infrastructure.

Speaking on Saturday when the School's Alumni in collaboration with Rainbow Paints Limited donated paint to the institution, Deputy Head Teacher, Bambiro Kumwenda said the school infrastructure was dilapidated and needs face-lifting.

"The school is not in good state and it needs urgent maintenance, as such we are pleading with all well wishers to help us assist us with resources," he said.

Kumwenda said the school was facing shortage of desks which was forcing some student to take lessons while seated on the floor.

One of the Alumni, Owen Soap said there was need to create a good learning environment to improve students' performance at the school, observing that the performance was getting poor.

"We have observed a lot of challenges here that needs our attention. The needs are quite huge and we have aligned a lot of projects to maintain the facility hence calling for all well wishers including the former students to help in maintaining the facility," he said.

Commercial Manager for the Rainbow Paint Limited, Bruno Silas said the gesture was part of their 30th anniversary celebrations.