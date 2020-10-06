Malawi: Ntcheu Secondary School Calls for Support

6 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Collings Kalivute

Ntcheu — Ntcheu Secondary School (NUSS) has pleaded with various stakeholders, including the corporate world to help with maintenance of the school's infrastructure.

Speaking on Saturday when the School's Alumni in collaboration with Rainbow Paints Limited donated paint to the institution, Deputy Head Teacher, Bambiro Kumwenda said the school infrastructure was dilapidated and needs face-lifting.

"The school is not in good state and it needs urgent maintenance, as such we are pleading with all well wishers to help us assist us with resources," he said.

Kumwenda said the school was facing shortage of desks which was forcing some student to take lessons while seated on the floor.

One of the Alumni, Owen Soap said there was need to create a good learning environment to improve students' performance at the school, observing that the performance was getting poor.

"We have observed a lot of challenges here that needs our attention. The needs are quite huge and we have aligned a lot of projects to maintain the facility hence calling for all well wishers including the former students to help in maintaining the facility," he said.

Commercial Manager for the Rainbow Paint Limited, Bruno Silas said the gesture was part of their 30th anniversary celebrations.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.