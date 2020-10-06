South Africa: Myeni Scored Top SAA Job Because She Was Close to Zuma, Claims Aide

5 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Erin Bates

A consultant who served as Dudu Myeni's trusted aide says the former SAA board chairperson did the bidding of former president Jacob Zuma in relation to the national carrier and Eskom.

Lawyer-turned-consultant Nick Linnell has taken issue with the depiction that he was SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni's Mr Fix It, who trailed behind her putting out fires.

Linnell testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday 5 October. Former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi was one of the witnesses who had named Linnell in their evidence.

One of the sources of the Mr Fix It moniker is forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan, whose remarks the evidence leader, advocate Pule Seleka SC, read to Linnell. "The narrative itself is probably unreasonable," replied Linnell.

While he shunned the Mr Fix It label, Linnell defended his pricey consulting work that involved fixing problems, including the many obstacles Myeni faced as she blazed her trail.

Thanks to his alliance with the ascending Myeni, he obtained work at taxpayers' expense and an audience with the then president, Jacob Zuma, in 2015.

Linnell's government gigs included consulting work for the Mhlathuze Water Board, SAA and Eskom. In February 2020 an anonymous witness implicated Myeni in alleged money...

