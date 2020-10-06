Central Africa: Ecotourism Can Thrive in Great Lakes Counties

opinion

Statistically, the size of Kenya's tourism economy is third in Africa after that of South Africa and Nigeria. Surrounded by some of the greatest lakes in the region.

But the member of the African Great Lakes Region (AGLR) has not fully incentivised them to boost tourism. Given their ecological ingenuity, the lakes are an excellent but untapped resource.

Ecotourism is tourism that is directed towards exotic, often threatened, natural environments to support their conservation. But it can also potentially rejig socioeconomic development.

The beaches around the country have immeasurable potential as natural destinations and vacation spots. But since some of the lakes are domiciled in different counties, they have to be the nerve centre of the initiative to democratise ecotourism.

That would call for policy shifts; instead of encouraging construction of hotel and entertainment hubs in towns, counties would focus on developing and revamping them on the beach without infringing the waterfront.

Grow local economies

Ecotourism can potentially grow local economies. It can also help to protect national parks, provide wildlife with the opportunity to thrive and create an enchanting beauty of nature while enabling tourists to be symmetrical partners in the national sustainability efforts.

But it could also have profound downsides, that is, if it is poorly managed - ranging from the depletion of the at-risk ecosystems due to the immense mobilisation of the resources required for tourism mobility purposes, to soil degradation due to increased road and air transportation, and to increased waste problems.

It could also result in shifts in the animals' feeding and mating habits and, in some instances, even human-wildlife conflicts. But these can be prevented with county agenda aligned with the universally agreed sustainability policies.