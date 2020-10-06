Namibia: Diamond Proceeds Channelled to Walvis Communities in Need Through Round Table

Blue diamond (file photo).
5 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay Round Table 36 received another cash injection from Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia), this time to lessen the burden on state resources to provide sustenance to destitute families following the destructive lockdown.

This second N$200,000 donation from Namdia follows the N$50,000 contribution the charity received from the diamond retailer in July for its 'Feed A Family" project that kept many Twaloloka households going after the devastating fire in the settlement.

The donation to Walvis Bay Round Table 36 is part of Namdia's total N$2 million commitment to bring relief to households and communities who suffered under the lockdown.

The new donation will also be channelled through the 'Feed A Family' project to reach those household most in need of staple and supplementary food.

Announcing their renewed support for the Round Table charity, Namdia said in a statement so far it has supported the government's National Disaster Fund with N$1 million, the SOE CEO Forum with N$200,000 and the City of Windhoek with N$150,000. Namdia has also donated 500 sanitizer bottles to the Robert Mugabe Street Clinic in Windhoek.

Furthermore, Windhoek communities received 23 tonnes of food and MTC got a N$50,000 contribution in support of its project to curb homelessness.

"The diamond industry plays an important role in the socio-economic development of our economy and NAMDIA continues to be committed to its contribution to the economy and the upliftment of the Namibian people. NAMDIA remains committed in advocating nation-building and will continue to prioritize its contribution to the country's social economic growth through various philanthropic and charity initiatives," the company stated.

Namdia's General Manager of Sales and Marketing, Lelly Usiku (left) and Byron Westerdale of Walvis Bay Round Table 36.

