Zimbabwe: Kamambo Trial in False Start

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo's trial failed to take place today after the presiding magistrate Trynos Utahwashe failed to appear to Court due to illness.

Meanwhile, Kamambo who is facing bribery charges for alleged bribing Zifa councillors ahead of the December 2018 elections will be appearing on Tuesday, 6 October.

The vote catapulted Kamambo to the helm of Zimbabwean football after toppling then president of the association, Philip Chiyangwa.

Chiyangwa, who is now the regional soccer governing body COSAFA boss later withdrew from a possible second round, handing Kamambo victory, after the first round had failed to settle the contest.

Kamambo had won more votes in the first round but failed to secure enough votes as per the ZIFA constitution, to win the contest without the need for a second round.

Kamambo got 35 votes to Chiyangwa's 24.