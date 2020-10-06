Zimbabwe: Kamambo Trial in False Start

Pixabay
...
5 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo's trial failed to take place today after the presiding magistrate Trynos Utahwashe failed to appear to Court due to illness.

Meanwhile, Kamambo who is facing bribery charges for alleged bribing Zifa councillors ahead of the December 2018 elections will be appearing on Tuesday, 6 October.

The vote catapulted Kamambo to the helm of Zimbabwean football after toppling then president of the association, Philip Chiyangwa.

Chiyangwa, who is now the regional soccer governing body COSAFA boss later withdrew from a possible second round, handing Kamambo victory, after the first round had failed to settle the contest.

Kamambo had won more votes in the first round but failed to secure enough votes as per the ZIFA constitution, to win the contest without the need for a second round.

Kamambo got 35 votes to Chiyangwa's 24.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.