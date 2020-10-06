Namibia: Qatar Airways Thanks Teachers With Flight Tickets

THE Qatar Airways Group has put up 21 000 complimentary flight tickets for teachers to fly any destination in its network as a token of appreciation for their work.

This comes in light of World Teacher's Day which is celebrated on 5 October. This year, the day is celebrated under the theme 'Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future'.

"On the occasion of World Teacher's Day, Qatar Airways will give away 21 000 complimentary tickets to teachers to thank them for their vital work in educating young people worldwide during the challenges brought by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"Teaching professionals from over 75 countries in which Qatar Airways currently operates are eligible for tickets. To ensure the application process is fair and transparent, each country will receive a daily allocation of tickets, staggered over the three-day campaign period.

"The daily allocation will be released at 04h00 Doha time throughout the campaign period," the Qatar Airways Group said in a statement issued on Monday.

According to the senior sales support agent at Qatar Airways Windhoek office, Paulus Negongo, Namibia has not been allotted a specific quota but Namibian teachers are eligible for the promotion as well.

In addition, teachers will receive a 50% discount voucher for one future return ticket that can be used by themselves, a family member or a friend.

Both tickets are valid for travel up to 30 September 2021. The campaign opened on Monday morning and will run until 8 October.

Teachers can register for the exclusive offer at qatarairways.com/ThankYouTeachers by submitting a form to receive a unique promotion code.

Eligible educationists are classroom para-professionals, teaching assistants and substitutes, intervention and inclusion specialists, tutors, senior leaders, early childhood teachers, student counsellors, English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers, special education teachers, teacher aides, Vocational Education and Training (VET) instructors, and classroom technicians, among others.

In a congratulatory message to teachers, president Hage Geingob praised teachers for the important role they play in society.

"On World Teachers Day 2020 under difficult Covid-19 restrictions, teachers are leading at a time of crisis and deserve our full praise. I commend our teachers and educators for imparting knowledge and moulding ethical citizens who can contribute to national development and nation-building," Geingob said.

He said as a former teacher himself, he is fully conscious of the difficult role teachers play in building better communities.

"Teachers cannot perform the role of moulding ethical citizens alone. They need assistance and deserve respect in the communities in which they serve. I wish our teachers and educators a Happy Teachers Day!" he said.

World Teacher's Day was designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in 1994 to mark the adoption of the Unesco and International Labour Organisation recommendation on the status of teachers on 5 October 1966.