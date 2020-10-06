Zimbabwe: Mbare Woman Dies in House Fire

5 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)

An old woman was burnt beyond recognition after her house caught fire in Mbare over the weekend while another person was injured during the inferno.

According to an eyewitness, the late Oripah Makumbi (73) who was alone at the time of the inferno, is believed succumbed to a fire caused by a candle.

"She was in a candlelit room as there was no electric bulb. After having our dinner, Oripah went to sleep and we remained seated outside

"It was only after entering the room that we realized there was smoke in the house and she let out a cry. We tried to push open the door without any luck," said Tracy Mutsvangwa, the deceased's daughter-in-law.

Mutsvangwa said they had to force their entry into the house which was covered in flames at the time.

She added that the deceased also had medical problems which might have contributed to her failure to escape.

"Makumbi had problems with her legs for a long time. Moreover, she also had a headache when she went to sleep," said Makumbi.

Harare City Fire Department only arrived after the house had been razed down.

An unidentified man was also caught in flames whilst trying to push the door open. He was taken to hospital when paramedics arrived.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ruling Party Resists South African President's Anti-Graft Push

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.