Ethiopia: Call for Avoiding Road Construction Delays

6 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Esseye Mengiste

In a view to completing various road construction projects on time in the metropolis, special attention must be paid to the causes of delay in such activities.This was remarked when Deputy Mayor Adanech Abebe, Finance Minister Ahmed Shede and National Bank Governor Dr. Yinager Dessie, visited various road projects yesterday here. At the event, the Deputy Mayor said the city will soon complete the road projects are being built to alleviate traffic congestion and to create adequate road cover for Addis Ababa.

"Road projects particularly those in the import and export trade corridors and in areas of high economic importance would be monitored and budgetary support would be provided to finalize them sooner than later."

Yesterday's visit of the Deputy Mayor with Finance Minister Ahmed Shede and National Bank Governor Dr. Yinager Dessie was aimed to seeking funds from various stakeholders for the implementation of the projects.

Addis Ababa City Roads Authority Director General Engineer Moges Tibebu, for his part, said road projects that are under construction by various contractors have the total length of 34 km and efforts are underway to complete the roads in this year.

Among the visited road projects are Kaliti Ring Road Square - Akaki Bridge - Tulu Dimtu Square, Kaliti Ring Road Square - Bulbula - Kilinto Square, Bulbula Kaba entrance Medhanialem and Bole Michael Square above and below - Bulbula Kaba entrance and Kaliti sewerage projects.

