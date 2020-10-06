Nigeria: Why I Regret Campaigning for Buhari in 2015 - 80-Year-Old Nigerian

6 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

A traditional leader in Ogun State, Joseph Ogunfuwa, has expressed his regrets campaigning for President Muhammed Buhari in 2015.

Mr Ogunfuwa, who is the Babalaje of Remoland in Ogun State, said Mr Buhari has disappointed him and the generality of Nigerians.

He spoke at a public lecture he held in Sagamu to mark his 80th birthday.

Mr Ogunfunwa said Mr Buhari he used to know is not the same person he now sees.

"What I regret most in my life was the do or die campaign I did for you, Mr President, during the 2015 general election. I was over confident that among the self-proclaimed leaders hustling for the presidency at that time, you President Muhammadu Buhari were the only person who appeared to me to be able and capable of saving our great country.

"Some of my friends deserted me, they thought I was crazy to repose huge confidence in you as you are no longer a military man but a politician. Today, I realised I was wrong and they were right. Mr dear President, you still have two and a half years to turn things around to restore the confidence I reposed in you in those days.

"That is my message to our politicians, President, povernors, lawmakers, senators, Christians, Muslims, traditional rulers and others," he said.

Although a practicing Christian, Mr Ogunfuwa, at the event said he has not renounced his membership of all the fraternities he belongs to, arguing that all religions are secret cults.

"I have not renounced or resigned my membership of any of those fraternities to which I belong. Also, I have not changed my faith. I remain a Christian of the Anglican Communion and I have no intention whatsoever of changing.

"I belong to the Reformed Ogboni Fraternity Incorporated, The United Brothers of Friendship and Sisters of the Mysterious Ten, and Freemasonry," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

