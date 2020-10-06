Ethiopia: President Spotlights Accommodating Diverse Views in Parliament

6 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Abdurezak Mohammed

ADDIS ABABA -The government is working tirelessly to make the upcoming general elections fair and free with a view to accommodating more diverse views in the parliament, President Sahlework Zewde said.

In her opening speech to the 6th year and 1st Joint Session of the Houses of Federation and Peoples' Representatives yesterday, she further said one of the top priorities of the government is to conduct credible and democratic elections in this fiscal year . She also recalled that the previous two general elections were not participatory; therefore, this year's elections would be made free, fair and democratic through addressing the previous problems

According to her, the government would do its level best to apply international election standards in a bid to make the elections credible and to entertain various voices in the parliament.

In the efforts of carrying out democratic elections, the nation has achieved a lot in re-organizing the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, she said adding, the Sidama statehood referendum is one of our successful achievements, and it will be a springboard for the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, the government is playing a big part in strengthening democratic and justice institutions like Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, Ombudsman Office and others to fulfill their responsibilities effectively, she indicated.

"As peace is a base for all things, various activities will be done to ensure peace and security in the country involving citizens," she said .

She insisted that we have to work in unison to sustain the ongoing reform regarding the building of national consensus.

She also urged citizens to stand together in upholding rule of law in the country.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.