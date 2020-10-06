Ethiopia: President Spotlights Accommodating Diverse Views in Parliament

ADDIS ABABA -The government is working tirelessly to make the upcoming general elections fair and free with a view to accommodating more diverse views in the parliament, President Sahlework Zewde said.

In her opening speech to the 6th year and 1st Joint Session of the Houses of Federation and Peoples' Representatives yesterday, she further said one of the top priorities of the government is to conduct credible and democratic elections in this fiscal year . She also recalled that the previous two general elections were not participatory; therefore, this year's elections would be made free, fair and democratic through addressing the previous problems

According to her, the government would do its level best to apply international election standards in a bid to make the elections credible and to entertain various voices in the parliament.

In the efforts of carrying out democratic elections, the nation has achieved a lot in re-organizing the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, she said adding, the Sidama statehood referendum is one of our successful achievements, and it will be a springboard for the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, the government is playing a big part in strengthening democratic and justice institutions like Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, Ombudsman Office and others to fulfill their responsibilities effectively, she indicated.

"As peace is a base for all things, various activities will be done to ensure peace and security in the country involving citizens," she said .

She insisted that we have to work in unison to sustain the ongoing reform regarding the building of national consensus.

She also urged citizens to stand together in upholding rule of law in the country.