Malawi: Local Leaders Urged to Promote Peace and Justice in Electoral Process

Lilongwe — The Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) has urged Church and traditional leaders to play a leading role in promoting peace, good governance and justice in electoral and development processes in Malawi.

The remarks were made on Friday in Lilongwe during a training on the introduction of peace building, electoral governance and decentralization project held at Calvary Family International Church.

EAM's Director of Programs, Bryer Mlowoka said they are implementing a peace building, electoral governance and decentralization project to enhance the capacity of church actors and traditional leaders to understand issues of electoral governance, electoral conflict management and decentralization.

"We have engaged the church and traditional leaders because they are the ones with the authorities to talk to the communities and we noted that there is lack of peace, tolerance and unity among people," he said.

He said politics has divided both the nation and the church along regional, ethnic and political lines and that is why they decided to engage the leaders to take a leading role in promoting peace.

"We will also be meeting political leaders especially members of parliament (MPs) so that they should discuss on emerging issues and because MPs are in a position of making laws, they should present the issues and be addressed accordingly," said Mlowoka.

Mlowoka added that they focused more on the electoral law reforms because it is in the public domain and a lot of organizations are discussing it.

"We want to make sure that issues to do with electoral reforms as suggested by the law commission must be fully approved and understood to create a peaceful structure," he said.

He further said the project will mainly focus on lobbying, advocating, capacity building, social inclusion and civic education among others and that they are expecting that by the end of the project, they will engage people for peaceful, free, fair and credible election.

Speaking on behalf of church leaders, Bishop Glyn Mittawa of Ressurrection Life Church and also the chairman of the interim committee of EAM in Lilongwe district said they welcomed the idea and they are ready to work hand in hand with EAM in implementing the project.

He further said that they will do a lot of civic education especially on the electoral system of Malawi.

"We have seen a lot of issues that need to be addressed. In most cases people in churches and communities do not have any idea on electoral system rather they are just excited with voting," he said.

Mittawa added: "Today's training has enlightened us in that to ensure that we have peace and fair elections, the community must know why and who to vote for before they go into the voting system,"

Senior Chief Kalumbu said the project will help a lot in the development of the country and the training has enlightened them on the law reforms and how some issues concerning this can be revised and addressed.

"We will meet the MPs first because a lot of issues that were discussed were about parliament and the MPs are the ones who speak for us in the august house and we will share with them the concerns so that they should take them to parliament," he said.

He further said that they will work hand in hand with the church leaders because they have a lot in common and one of it is peace building so they will engage all relevant authorities for a better Malawi.

EAM works with 76 church denominations and 54 Christian organizations in Malawi. The project is for three years and is being funded by Bread of the World, an ecumenical German based funding agency. It is also being implemented in Karonga and Mulanje.