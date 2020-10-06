Malawi: Cyclist Dies in Lilongwe Road Accident

Lilongwe — A cyclist has died in Lilongwe after he was hit by a vehicle along Mchinji-Lilongwe road.

According to Lilongwe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Foster Benjamin the deceased, Muhajiri Laisan, 38, is said to have died Friday evening when a Toyota Isis saloon slammed into his bicycle near Chitedze Mosque.

Benjamin said that, the vehicle, registration number NS8042, driven by 38-year-old Douglas Kalembo, was heading to Lilongwe from Mchinji with one passenger aboard.

The Toyota Isis saloon ended up striking the cyclist while trying to overtake the cyclist by the right.

The impact is said to have left the cyclist with head injuries and a fractured leg.

He died of his injuries at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

The deceased hailed from Mbemba Village in Traditional Authority Bibi Kuluunda in Salima District.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe Police Station reiterates its call to road users to strictly adhere to traffic rules to avert road accidents.