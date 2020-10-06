Malawi: LGAP Supports Blantyre DC in Cleaning Payroll

Blantyre — Local Government Accountability and Performance (LGAP) under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Project is supporting Blantyre District Council to clean its payroll database against staff return.

This exercise will help the council have a clear picture on the number of workers who are appearing on the payroll but are no longer working at the council.

In an interview with Blantyre District Council Director of Administration, Hastings Dowe said the council wants to flash out officers on payroll who are not working under the council.

"We are grateful for the support rendered to us by LGAP; we could not have managed to carry out this exercise on our own as such we needed partners. The aim of this exercise is to identify bodies on staff return against those on the payroll.

"Some officers were posted to other councils but are still being paid by Blantyre council while some officers are here with us but do not appear on our payroll," said Dowe.

Dowe added that all officers who will appear on the payroll but moved to other district councils will be issued a last pay of certificate so that their current councils can start processes of adding them on their payroll.

"There are some sectors that are receiving salaries from central government and not the council yet they are stationed at the council, as such, these people do not appear on payroll but rather appear on staff return for the council to know how many people it has," said Dowe.

After the exercise, the council will release names of those appearing on the payroll and those on staff return.

Currently, 6,844 names are appearing on the payroll while 8,234 are appearing on staff return.

The payroll cleaning exercise is being conducted in three key sectors namely; education, health and agriculture.

Blantyre District Council has been supported by LGAP in various human resource reform aspects such as development of terms and conditions of service, orientation of appointment and disciplinary committee and personal file update.

LGAP also supports all 28 districts in the country.