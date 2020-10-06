Malawi: MDAs Should Work Towards Achieving Strategic Goals - Chakwera

Lilongwe — President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has appealed to government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to work towards achieving strategic goals in order for the country to realise meaningful development which is tandem with the vision of the Tonse lead administration.

The president made the remarks at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Monday on the occasion to mark 100 days in office of the Tonse Administration.

Chakwera who described his first 100 days in office as a learning curve said there should be visible things in all MDAs in relation to what was promised to Malawians.

"We will deliver the manifesto through MDAs among others. As such reforms and restructuring of the civil service is important to achieve those promises," he said.

The President has since appealed to Malawians to exercise patience saying all what they are expecting cannot be achieved within 100 days.

He said Malawians need a mindset change if the country is to move forward saying most Malawians look at personal benefits than what would benefit the country hence the need for the reform agenda to move away from that mindset.

Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima outlined notable reforms carried out within the 100 days period.

Chilima who described President Chakwera as a true son of Malawi whom God gave to the people of Malawi to serve, said public sector reforms is an ongoing program hence the need to implement activities systematically.

He said public service reform programme is aimed at creating citizen centred government by improving citizen's trust in government.

"Public sector reforms are on top of the Tonse Administration Agenda and it is an answer to what Malawians have wanted for a long time. As such it is important to implement reforms for the benefit of the country," he said.

He cited legal and financial sustainability as two cross cutting reforms which have taken place which he said will take Malawi to greater heights if properly implemented.

According to Chilima next on the reforms agenda is Monitoring and Evaluation.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zangazanga Chikhosi who gave a Cabinet report said MDAs are aligning their activities towards the Tonse Agenda so that what was promised to Malawians is achieved.

Among other activities which took place to mark the 100 days in office of the Tonse Administration were performances by Symon and Kendall and Masewe dance.

Former Presidential Press Secretary Willie Zingani presented a gift to President Chakwera, a biography book titled 'Chakwera Journey to Presidency'.