South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Western Cape Dam Levels

6 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Theewaterskloof Dam which is the largest dam in the Western Cape is overflowing at 101,71%. This is according to the Hydrological report of today 05 October 2020.

Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson National DWS says that the Theewaterskloof has recovered remarkably considering that it was looking like a desert in 2017/18. "There was a time where we were all worried that Cape Town, one of the world's most popular tourist cities was going to run out of water, does not face the same prospect thanks to imposed water restrictions combined with intergrated water conservation initiatives" says Ratau.

Garden Route Dam, De Bos Dam, Leeu-Gamka Dam are some of the dams that have seen an over 5% increase this week. The hydrological report further indicates that the Western Cape Water Supply System's combined average is 100,77% as compared to 80,93% at the same time last year. The Western Cape receives most of its rain in winter, and for this reason DWS appeals to all users to use water sparingly, in particular during the hot summer season.

As part of an ongoing awareness campaign about water use efficiency, DWS Western Cape in conjunction with local authorities will implement water conservation measures across the province for the next 6 months.

"Water is Life, Sanitation is Dignity"

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

