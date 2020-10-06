Nigerian Police to Have a Live Instagram Chat With Naira Marley

In a bid to find a working solution to the end SARS campaign, the Nigerian police have informed the public that they would be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley by 11 am, today.

In a tweet on their official Twitter handle, @policeNG, the police said " Today Tuesday 6th October 2020 by 11 am, the PRO-DCP Frank Mba will be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stayed tuned".

