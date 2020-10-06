Nigerian Police to Have a Live Instagram Chat With Naira Marley

6 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sylvester Kwentua

In a bid to find a working solution to the end SARS campaign, the Nigerian police have informed the public that they would be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley by 11 am, today.

In a tweet on their official Twitter handle, @policeNG, the police said " Today Tuesday 6th October 2020 by 11 am, the PRO-DCP Frank Mba will be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stayed tuned".

Vanguard media would keep you updated.

