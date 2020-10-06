Nigeria: CACOVID Reaches Out to Elderly Citizens As Nigeria Celebrates Independence

6 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Given the toll the health crisis is taking on communities across the country and the world at large, CACOVID has redoubled its efforts to ensure that older adults particularly those who lack sustained access to healthy food and adequate nutrition, stay fed and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In celebration of Nigeria's 60th independence anniversary, the coalition joined forces with the Lagos State government to distribute food items to the elderly citizens in various communities in the state. Led by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Folashade Jaji, some of the visited communities were Okegun-Odofin in Eti-Osa Local Government, Otto; Lagos Mainland Local Government, Egan; Alimosho Local Government and ljeododo; Ojo Local Government.

While handing over the State's Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) palliative packages to the beneficiaries on Thursday, Jaji said that the gesture was part of the strategy to ensure that residents adhere to preventive measures outlined by medical experts. She assured them that the government would always adopt policies and programmes that would assist the indigents and aged to live in Lagos without fear.

Furthermore, she stated that to ensure the indigents and aged do not feel the impact of coronavirus, the government picked food items that were consumed frequently by residents and the food items include bags of rice, cartons of noodles, salt, sugar and spaghetti as well as other edibles. She revealed that these materials were not from the government alone, they had the full support of the Private Sector Alliance Against Covid-19 (CACOVID).

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude towards the gesture and commended CACOVID and the state government for their continuous efforts towards ensuring the eradication of coronavirus from Nigeria. To join CACOVID in the fight against coronavirus, Call 09045531044 or email supportcacovid@actrustfoundation.org. You can also follow them on all platforms @cacovidng for more information.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

