Nigeria: Support Me to Become Next President, Yul Edochie Tells Nigerian Youths

Nollywood actor-turned-politician, Yul Edochie who has been outspoken in recent times has renewed his ambition to become the next President of Nigeria.

Yul is soliciting the support of Nigerian youths to actualize his ambition as 2023 draws nearer.

The handsome actor made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

Yul vowed that it becomes the next president he would unite the country and appoints credible men and women to work with him irrespective of tribe or religion.

According to him, ' If Nigerian will realize the power they have and support me the way the support BBNaija housemates, I will surely become Nigerian next president and the best ever. I will appoint credible men and women to work with me irrespective of class, tribe, or religion."

Recall that the actor during the 2019 general elections had declared his intention to run for the highest political position in the country, but later withdrew from the race.

Vanguard