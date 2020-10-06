Nigeria: Support Me to Become Next President, Yul Edochie Tells Nigerian Youths

6 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor-turned-politician, Yul Edochie who has been outspoken in recent times has renewed his ambition to become the next President of Nigeria.

Yul is soliciting the support of Nigerian youths to actualize his ambition as 2023 draws nearer.

The handsome actor made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

Yul vowed that it becomes the next president he would unite the country and appoints credible men and women to work with him irrespective of tribe or religion.

According to him, ' If Nigerian will realize the power they have and support me the way the support BBNaija housemates, I will surely become Nigerian next president and the best ever. I will appoint credible men and women to work with me irrespective of class, tribe, or religion."

Recall that the actor during the 2019 general elections had declared his intention to run for the highest political position in the country, but later withdrew from the race.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.