Ethiopia: Irreechaa - an Occasion to Strengthen Intercultural Bond Among Ethiopians

Irreechaa is a thanksgiving festival for the Oromo people. They celebrate it every year in the last days of September. This year's celebration had gone well except the issue of global pandemic which led to reduction of the number of attendants.

Previously an estimated number of 7 to 10 million people attend the celebration every year at Hora Finfine and Hora Harsadi consecutively. This year, however, about 5 to 6 thousand people are allowed to take part on the occasion to halt the spread of Corona Virus.

In addition to the Oromo, other ethnic groups in Ethiopia have participated on the occasion this year. And this has made the celebration a means of inter-cultural bondage. The occasion truly depicts the cultural beauty of Ethiopia.

On the occasion of the celebration, Yackob Yatene, Konso Zone Culture and Tourism Bureau Head, told The Ethiopian Herald that Irreechaa is among the virtue of the Oromo people. It reflects peace and reconciliation among the Ethiopians.

Yackob said Irreechaa is an excellent tourism attraction if widely promoted to the tourism market. The beauty of the festivity would generate a huge tourism market. Thus, exploiting the tourism potential should be the work of tourism professionals and organizations, as to him.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Kutaye Kussia, Chief administrator of Konso Zone, for his part, added that the cultural festivals such as Irreechaa, Fiichee Chembelala, and Gifata are huge potentials for the tourism wealth. And manipulating such potential is common responsibility of the concerned bodies, he noted.

Getachew Gebu, a celebrant from Wolayta Zone also mentioned that this is his third time to participate on Irreechaa festival. And he admires the cultural beauty of the occasion. The festival intrigues the spirit of peace and reconciliation among the people, as to him.

The Abbaa Gadaas declared peace by saying, "Gadaan nagaya", which means this year is the era of peace. All rituals and celebrations comprehend the message of peace to the attendants. The chants and songs all preach peace to the people.

They chant: "Waaqa Tulluu uumte, waaqa Malkaa uumte si galateeffanna", meaning we thank and praise you God the Creator of the mountains and rivers.

About nine Jila (a group of people r e p r e s e n t i n g some sect of the community) from the different parts of Oromia have attended the occasion. Each jila presents its own unique chants accompanied by its dances. The elders lead the choir while the members respond to the chants.

Jila from Wollega, Hararge, Borana, Jimma, Shawaa, Arsi-Bale, and Ilu Abbaa Bora have traveled all the way from their home to attend Irreechaa at Hora Finfinne. All the choral group members wore their unique cultural costume.

The jila moved from the destination down to the hora, a place where the actual ritual is held. They parade down to the hora in line chanting and dancing.

At the hora, the Abbaa Gadaa carries out the rituals. He conducts prayer of reconciliation and blesses the attendants. All the Abbaa Gadaas take their turn to bless their people and sprinkles the holy water on the celebrants.

W/Meskel Qanafa, a celebrant from Sidama Regional State told The Ethiopian Herald that public celebrations such as Fiichee Chembelala and Irreecha mean a lot to the celebrants. The occasions enhance cultural interconnectedness among the people of Ethiopia.

The festivity creates the participants huge opportunity to embracing others' culture and way of life. It strengthens the cultural exchange among the people which leads strong bond such as matrimony. Thus, celebrating the holidays means a lot to the celebrants, as to W/Meskel.

W/Meskel added that team of visitors from Oromia has gone to Hawassa on the celebration of Fiichee Chembelala. "They came down to Hawassa to show us love and respect. And this is our turn to reply back the goodwill."

Haadha Siinqee Anota Girja, a celebrant from East Arsi stressed that the bond between the Oromo and other ethnic groups has increased due to such occasions. She recalled that her crew has attended Sidama's New Year celebration, Fichee Chembelala.

The thanksgiving is celebrated at the sacred grounds of Hora Harsadi (Lake Harsadi), Bishoftu and this year, at Hora Finfinne, specifically named as Dolollo Budena.

The Irreechaa festival is celebrated every year at the beginning of Birraa (spring), new season after the dark and rainy winter season.

The Oromo People consider the winter rainy season of June to September as the time of difficulty. The heavy rain brings with it lots of things like swelling rivers and floods that may drown people, cattle, crop, and flood homes. Also, family relationship will severe during summer rain as they cannot visit each other because of swelling rivers.

In addition, winter time could be a time of hunger for some because of the fact that previous harvest collected in January is running short and new harvest is not ripe yet. Because of this, some families may endure food shortages during the winter.