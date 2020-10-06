Nigeria: Governors Commend IG On FSARS Ban

6 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) yesterday said that it received with great relief and satisfaction the decision by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, to ban the operations of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and a range of other Tactical Squads of the Force, with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the governors forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi, he said the governors are completely in agreement with the directive of the IG that "no personnel of the Force is authorised to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti" forthwith.

According to Fayemi, "This, in our view, will significantly reduce the various infractions of the Force that the ordinary Nigerians have been complaining about and bring an end to the menace of SARS brutality on the people they are meant to protect."

He said the IG's instructions could not have come at a better time when majority of Nigerians are unhappy with this cohort of police officers who have routinely engaged in unlawful killings and torture, thereby giving the Force a bad name.

He said it is helpful to recall that SARS has been cautioned in the same manner before only for it to go back to its old ways.

"Our young people should not be criminalised simply on account of how they look or their mode of dressing or the cars they drive or the type of phone they carry, among other patterns. This is an assault on their fundamental human rights," the governor said.

Fayemi added: "We think this is a timely clinical response by the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force, and must specially commend IG Adamu for his promptness and boldness. However, it is our hope that the announcement this time will promptly be followed by action, and that there will be no reversal to the unorthodox enforcement practices being complained against."

The governors called for appropriate sanctions against law enforcement officers who have been lawless and irresponsible in exercising their duties against ordinary Nigerians.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.