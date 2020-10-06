Namibia: Masilingi With the World At Her Feet

BEATRICE Masilingi arrived back in Namibia on Monday with the world at her feet and the sky as the limit after her stunning victory at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on Saturday.

The unassuming 17-year-old athlete from Grootfontein beat a field of top senior African athletes to win the women's 400m race in a brilliant time of 50,99 seconds. With that she broke her personal best time by more than a second and set a new Namibian senior record time, while it was also the fourth fastest senior time in the world this year.

She has now been catapulted into the international limelight as her manager and coach Henk Botha attested to shortly after arriving in Windhoek on Monday afternoon.

"When she walked onto the track I just new that she was ready. It was a huge performance and the race organisers also said it was the performance of the day. I just spoke to our deputy minister Emma Kantema-Gaomas now, who congratulated Beatrice, while some South African journalists have also called to get more information about Beatrice," he said.

Masilingi is now the top-ranked 400m African athlete in the world, but Botha added that she will still have to qualify for the 2021 Olympics after the qualifying period was postponed.

"She is now the top ranked African athlete in the world, while she is now less than a metre behind the top ranked athlete in the world. But her performance doesn't count for the Olympics, because the qualifying period has been postponed and will now only take place from 1 December 2020 to 29 June 2021," he said.

Masilingi will now be confident of once again reaching the Olympic qualifying time of 51,35 seconds and Botha said they hope to qualify by December.

"We are looking for a race in December, and hopefully we can still organise one in Namibia. The invitations will definitely start streaming in now, but the problem is that the European season is now over and she will only be able to compete in the southern hemisphere," he said.

For her part, Masilingi said nothing much had changed.

"It wasn't planned, but I was well prepared and it just came out. I'm very happy with my performance, but I'm still the same," she said.