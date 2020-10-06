South Africa: IFP - Meeting Between Farmers' Unions and SAPS a Step in the Right Direction

6 October 2020
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

The IFP applauds the South African National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, for his commitment in bringing about stability and combating stock theft and farm attacks, especially in rural areas. For some time, the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal has been condemning the acts of criminality plaguing farms, in particular the acts resulting in a number of farmers being killed.

We are optimistic that yesterday's meeting between Agri SA, AfriForum, TAU SA and the South African Police top brass will yield positive results.

The IFP has always supported the co-operative approach amongst all stakeholders in dealing with farm crime, and prioritising safety in rural areas. We are satisfied that the meeting stakeholders have agreed upon the formalisation and implementation of the national and local Joint Rural Safety Command Centres, which will realise the integration of both personnel and resources, amongst others, the use of helicopters and drones. This will not only assist with stability on farms but will ensure food production and employment for people working in farms, whose livelihoods solely depend on farm work.

