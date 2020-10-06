Liberia: President Weah Makes Additional Appointments in Government

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has made additional appointments in Government affecting the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Labor and the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) with immediate effect.
Those appointed by the President on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 and subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable include:
Ministry of Commerce and Industry
George D. Wolo Deputy Minister/Commerce
Thomas Goba Deputy Minister/Industry
Ministry of Labor
Cllr. Charles Gibson Minister
Zoe Mensah Assistant Minister/Trade Union Affairs
Liberia Civil Aviation Authority
Moses Kollie Director General