Liberia: President Weah Makes Additional Appointments in Government

6 October 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has made additional appointments in Government affecting the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Labor and the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) with immediate effect.

Those appointed by the President on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 and subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable include:

Ministry of Commerce and Industry

George D. Wolo Deputy Minister/Commerce

Thomas Goba Deputy Minister/Industry

Ministry of Labor

Cllr. Charles Gibson Minister

Zoe Mensah Assistant Minister/Trade Union Affairs

Liberia Civil Aviation Authority

Moses Kollie Director General

