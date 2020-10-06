Cameroon: Judo - 10 Athletes Receive Scholarships

A ceremony to award scholarships to Cameroonian judokas aged between 13 and 25 years took place in Yaounde on Thursday October 1, 2020.

It was an exceptional day at the headquarters of the Cameroon Judo Federation (FECAJUDO) in Yaounde on Thursday October 1, 2020. The event was the ceremony to award scholarships to ten athletes aged between 13 and 25 years. The award by the FECAJUDO in collaboration with the association "Collectif Jeunes Pousses" is aimed at encouraging the athletes and to improving the performances of athletes.

The protocol agreement signed between FECAJUDO and Collectif Jeunes Pousses move is aimed at improving the quality of judokas the country will produce in the future. Speaking at occasion, the President of FECJUDO King Dihang said the objective of the scholarship is to prepare the young generation (rélève) and to have quality judokas both at the level of sports and the school milieu. "We want to keep the two aspects of social life; the sports and professional life so that we can get quality judokas who can lead judo in Cameroon in future," he said. Concerning the criteria for selection, Kingue Dihang said the three major criteria. The athletes must have good academic and sports records and must be disciplined. Also the athletes must be Cameroonians. Kingue Dihang said 50 files were submitted for scholarship but only ten were able to meet the conditions. According to the terms of the protocol agreement each athlete will receive FCFA 25,000 per month within a period of one year.

The President of Collectif Jeunes Pousses, Mbo Chifor Margaret said the goal is to participate in the emergence of judo in Cameroon. She called on the young judokas to work hard and be models for other youths to follow. She said the implication of the parents is also need in helping the children grow in the sport. She also called on the officials of FECAJUDO to show transparency in the management of the scholarships. Mbo Chifor expressed hope the association will be able to give more scholarships to children. "We and to assist as many children as possible," she said. The association Collectif Jeunes Pousses is made up of former Cameroonian judo athletes. The objective of association is to motivate and encourage the athletes and help improve judo in Cameroon.