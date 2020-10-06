Cameroon: South West - Effective Teaching and Learning Started Yesterday

The usual hustling and bustling that come with Back-To-School is still timid.

The 2020/2021 academic year kicked-off yesterday, October 5, 2020, in the South West Region with effective teaching and learning, though with the large crowd pulling still to be witnessed in the streets and day schools. Echoes across the region indicated of a timid started in day schools. The timidity is blamed on ghost town on Mondays. However, boarding schools witnessed a high turnout of students.

In Fako Division, South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, supervised the Back-To-School in four academic establishments. As he went from class to class, he saluted the learners for choosing education and being in school on day one. He told those in Upper sixth that in the next six years or so they shall be Divisional Officers, Lawyers, Magistrates, Managers, Chief of Cabinets etc because they have chosen education. That they should focus on their studies and learn very well. He added that indiscipline has never paid.

In the four schools that the Governor visited, he was impressed with the turnout of pupils and students. At Presbyterian Comprehensive Secondary School (PCSS) Buea, there were 700 students taking lessons. Baptist High School (BHS) Buea counted 302 students, Saker Baptist College Limbe had 749 students and SONARA School (Nursery, Primary and Secondary) recorded 903 learners. In all the schools visited, effective teaching and learning was ongoing. Each of the classes had 50 students with face masks on and their hand sanitizers on their tables. Visitors were scanned and washed their hands before gaining access into the campuses.

At PCSS Buea Town, Ntui Perpetua Ojong of Form Five Grammar said that she was impressed with the seriousness of teaching on day one. She had just had English Literature and Geography that morning. Eyambe Mariam Karyn Likowo Lady, Form Five BHS Buea, said though lessons went on smoothly, the first day was very cold. She added that they are certainly going to loosen up as the days unfold. The Governor was accompanied by South West Regional Delegates for Basic, Secondary and Vocational Training. Parents were seen in the schools still seeking admission.