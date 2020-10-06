Tanzania: Tourist Arrivals On the Rise, Says Minister

Hu Chen/Unsplash
A safari in the Serengeti in Tanzania.
6 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The number of tourists visiting Tanzania is on the rise - thanks to the government's decision to open the country to visitors earlier than all its regional peers post-Covid-19, the minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla, said yesterday.

The government reopened the country to tourism in May when it allowed flights and tourism to resume after a period of closure due to the Coviud-19 pandemic.

After reopening, the government formulated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and later dialogued with airline companies, hotels and other institutions to continue with business in order to enable foreign tourists to resume touring the country.

The SOPs provide guidance on health and safety issues to be observed by all operators in the tourism chain.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Dr Kigwangalla said the number of international visitors coming to the country has been increasing by the day.

"Statistics show that the number of tourists increased in June 2020 compared to the months of April and May. In the month of July 2020, for instance, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area received 1,972 tourists. That was an increase of 89.8 percent compared to the 202 tourists who arrived in Ngorongoro in April 2020," he said.

Tanzania's National Parks received 3,666 tourists in July, an 85.9 percent increase from the 517 tourists who arrived in the country in April 2020.

He noted that the government adopted a series of unparalleled measures for the prevention, control and treatment which curbed spread of the pandemic.

Tanzania is now open to international flights operated by Ethiopian Airlines, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Royal Dutch (KLM), Swiss Air, RwandaAir, Emirates Airlines, Fly Dubai, Oman Air and Kenya Airways.

Official figures show that tourism receipts dropped to $2.1 billion during the year to June 30, 2020, down from $2.5 billion during the year that ending on June 30, 2019 - and against a target collection of $2.7 billion as earlier planned.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.