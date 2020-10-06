Tanzania: Chadema Promises to Repeal Oppressive Tax Laws

6 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Ephrahim Bahemu

Dar es Salaam — Chadema co-presidential candidate Salum Mwalimu yesterday said that if his party wins the October 28 elections, they will repeal tax laws that oppress and undermine business prosperity in the country.

Mr Mwalimu made the remarks during his campaign rallies in Ilala, Ukonga and Kigamboni constituencies.

"We have campaigned in many parts of the country. Tanzanians really crave change, so people should turn out in big numbers on polling day. It will be the first time that change originates from the village," said Mr Mwalimu.

It has become common for various businessmen to ask Chadema leaders to speak on their behalf about the challenges they face, as it time for the former to speak for themselves through the ballot box.

"If we win the election, we will scrap all the oppressive tax laws so that traders can do their business freely," he said.

On petty traders' identification cards, Mr Mwalimu said if they get into the State House, the cards will no longer be the criteria for conducting business.

"Petty traders are like an indigenous chicken which doesn't wait to be shown where to look for food, they only need a conducive environment, and I promise we will facilitated this," he said.

Speaking at the Machinga Complex grounds, Mr Mwalimu raised the issue of his party offering salary increases that have not been paid for five years, paying salary arrears and promoting workers.

"For five years, civil servants under this government have not received a salary increase ... If you vote us to power, we will pay all the arrears," he said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.