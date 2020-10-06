Tanzania: Chadema Promises to Repeal Oppressive Tax Laws

Dar es Salaam — Chadema co-presidential candidate Salum Mwalimu yesterday said that if his party wins the October 28 elections, they will repeal tax laws that oppress and undermine business prosperity in the country.

Mr Mwalimu made the remarks during his campaign rallies in Ilala, Ukonga and Kigamboni constituencies.

"We have campaigned in many parts of the country. Tanzanians really crave change, so people should turn out in big numbers on polling day. It will be the first time that change originates from the village," said Mr Mwalimu.

It has become common for various businessmen to ask Chadema leaders to speak on their behalf about the challenges they face, as it time for the former to speak for themselves through the ballot box.

"If we win the election, we will scrap all the oppressive tax laws so that traders can do their business freely," he said.

On petty traders' identification cards, Mr Mwalimu said if they get into the State House, the cards will no longer be the criteria for conducting business.

"Petty traders are like an indigenous chicken which doesn't wait to be shown where to look for food, they only need a conducive environment, and I promise we will facilitated this," he said.

Speaking at the Machinga Complex grounds, Mr Mwalimu raised the issue of his party offering salary increases that have not been paid for five years, paying salary arrears and promoting workers.

"For five years, civil servants under this government have not received a salary increase ... If you vote us to power, we will pay all the arrears," he said.