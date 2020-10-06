Tanzania: Examinations Body Warns Against Cheating As Standard 7 Pupils Write Final Exam

6 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) warned candidates, teachers and supervisors against cheating as Standard 7 pupils start their Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations tomorrow.

"The Council calls on the Regional Examination Committees and Councils/Municipalities to ensure that all procedures for the conduct of national examinations are adhered to," Necta executive secretary Charles Msonde said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, October 06, 2020.

He warned that those found cheating would be mercilessly dealt with.

He directed the Committees to also ensure that the facilities of the examination centers were safe, stable and prevent any loopholes that could lead to irregularities.

"Supervisors should ensure that the rights of candidates with special needs are protected, including an increase of 20 minutes per hour for Mathematics and 10 minutes per hour for other subjects," he said.

A total of 1,024,007 pupils from 17,335 schools in Tanzania mainland, are expected to sit for the two-day examinations starting tomorrow.

Out of the total number of students registered for this year's examinations, 493,289 (48.17 percent) are boys, while 530, 718 (51.83 percent) are girls.

The candidates include 2,943 with special needs, out of whom, 86 are blind; 895 have blurred vision; 739 are deaf, 286 are mentally handicapped while 937 have physical disabilities.

Dr Msonde further said that the candidates will be examined in five subjects, namely Kiswahili, English, Science, Mathematics and Social Studies.

