Malawi: Mtambo Touts His Ministry's Success in 100 Days - Share 10 Milestones

6 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Civic Education and National Unity Minister Timothy Mtambo has gone to social media to share what he call 'ten milestones' his ministry has registered in 100 days.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mtambo said he had some tough yet rewarding days in putting up institutional foundational activities of his new ministry and at the same time hitting the ground to actualize the relevance of this new ministry.

"I am happy with the tremendous success registered so far as it provides the bedrock upon which the future success of this ministry rests on," he wrote.

Mtambo then summarized ten points and shared with the public.

1:My ministry has successful led the process in establishment the Ministry from the scratch. Today, the ministry is full throttle, comprising two technical departments: Departments of Civic Education and, Peace and National Unity. The departments are supported by Administration, and Policy, Planning and Monitoring Units.

2:My ministry has finalizing the first of its kind Malawi National Civic Education Policy. It will be launched in the next two weeks.

3:My ministry developed digital 'Circle for Civic Interaction'--an interactive platform named PABWALO where there will be direct engagement between citizens and Government. The platform will be launched within, or by end of October after a refining process. This infrastructure, which has so far been tested, anticipates connecting over 2 million active Malawians online in-country; and later scaling to millions in the diaspora, with a growth plan to reach over 10 million people with access to mobile phones in all corners of the country.

4:My ministry has led the process of a successful nationwide Back to School awareness campaign. NICE Trust is carrying out the campaign in collaboration with the Department of Civic Education.

5:My ministry successfully resolved the Muslims and Christians conflict over billboard issues. The Ministry swiftly engaged the Muslim and Christian communities regarding the destruction of a Billboard with Islamic message. The billboard issue was resolved amicably.

6:The Ministry successfully initiated the process for the Integration and Institutionalization of Civic and Citizenship Education into Education and Training Curricula.

7:My ministry convened a workshop to validate the Malawi Peace Commission Bill draft. As part of ensuring that conflict events are tackled before they escalate into violence, the Government has embarked on the establishment of Peace and Unity Commission whose mandate will be to ensure that there is peace and unity in Malawi.

8:My ministry has developed a conventional engagement forum initiative, which is an all-inclusive platform aimed at converging different stakeholder groups and various Government Departments and Ministries.

Under this initiative, the Ministry has embarked on reach out initiatives aimed at mending and restoring relationship between the new Government and victims of the one party regime.

In particular, the Minister of Civic Education and National Unity visited MOTO VILLAGE in Mangochi District for a healing discussion which was conducted successfully. The Government has obligations to fulfill in that regard in order to meet the victims' discussed expectations.

My ministry has establishment of District Peace Committees: As part of the National Peace Architecture (NPA), establishment of District Peace Committees (DPCs) has commenced in six selected districts of Karonga, Kasungu, Mangochi, Salima, Nkhata Bay and Mulanje.

By December 2020, all Districts in Malawi will have these committees.

So far, the Karonga DPC conducted a peace liason meeting involving contesting candidates ahead of the November Parliamentary by-elections, to ensure that peace is maintained in the Karonga Central Constituency which is hotly contested. An MoU was signed, by all contesting parties, to that effect.

My ministry has entered discussions with the Malawi Cultural Heritage Association (which comprises over nine heritage associations in Malawi) on possibilities of having a national day of cultural heritage festival where all cultural groups would assemble and showcase their cultural heritages. This is expected to enhance cultural tolerance, cohension and unity of purpose.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

