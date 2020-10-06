Malawians Urged to Invest in Mozambique

6 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Martin Chiwanda -Mana

Malawi High Commissioner in Mozambique Frank Viyazhi has said Malawian investors are losing out as they are not using trade investment opportunities in the neighbouring country.

He said this on Monday at his office in Tete, Mozambique.

Viyazhi said Mozambique has business opportunities in different sectors which Malawians can exploit.

"What Malawians are supposed to do is to know Mozambican special economic zones for them to effectively invest in the country," he said.

Viyazhi said President Lazarus Chakwera's visit to the country will enable Malawian investors to explore more business opportunities.

Chakwera is expected to visit Mozambique today after visiting Zambia and Zimbabwe recently.

