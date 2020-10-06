Malawi: Chakwera 100 Days Dominate Malawi Newspaper Editorials - Mixed Feelings

Mixed reactions of positive potentials and criticisms of lost opportunities shadowed the review of the first 100 days of the Lazarus Chakwera led Tonse Alliance administration in extended coverage of Malawi two daily newspapers through editorial comments.

Editorial comment in Tuesday's newspapers ranged from pro-government's The Daily Times commending the President and his team for setting the tone of its leadership philosophy, to the flagship The Nation highlighting 'gains and losses'.

Generally, newspapers welcomed the 100-day landmark timeframe, saying Malawi is now enjoying peace and calm, as more people are embracing the rule of law that the Tonse Alliance government is championing.

The Nation noted that the transforming Malawi Police Service is suddenly acting professional and is winning back the public trust.

But the paper pointed out that Chakwera and his team has failed to deliver some of the things they promised to put in place within 100 days such as creating one million jobs within a year, enabling families to eat three nutritious meals a day and effecting gender balance in the country's governance institutions.

Chakwera said on Monday that the Covid-19 pandemic and the years of State dysfunction means more progress will take time, comparing the country to a ship sailing in dire straits.

He said: "Admittedly, we will be sailing in unsafe waters and in a worn-out vessel for a while before we are able to feel the change.

"In fact, the cynics among us will be as eager to point these things out as the ancient children of Israel were to use their hardships in the desert as an excuse for disparaging their emancipation from slavery."

But the daily said the explanation of the inherited crippled economy and of the Covid-19 pandemic financial drain will continually be dismissed by Malawians as 'outdated' excuses.

"We urge the President and his government to move speedily towards giving the people the full package of deliverables which had been promised in this new Malawi. Achieving this will not be easy. It will call for hard work in a united nation and earning the support of development partners," reads the paper's leader page.

The Daily Times wrote a comment headlined "More expected beyond 100 days."

The paper said beyond 100 days, Malawians look forward to stability in the supply of social services and have a desire to see a nation that is on the path towards sustainable and realistic development.

"It is therefore, imperative that the Tonse alliance indeed serves its citizenry to the best of its ability regardless of several elements including gender, region, political affiliation or place of origin.

"All we need is a Malawi which would be ideal for all," said the paper.

It said this would take not only draining the swamp of corruption but more importantly, sealing the possible pressure points in the system of managing the public purse.

In concluding, Times said it expects that addressing the plight of Malawians should be the priority.

Meanwhile, in his assessment of Chakwera's 100 days, political commentator Humphrey Mvula argued that the new administration has delivered enough to instil confidence in Malawians.

