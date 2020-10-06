Uganda: Lack of Space in Hospitals Affects Installation of Icus

The Ministry of Health has not completed installation of intensive care units (ICUs) in all the regional referral hospitals as earlier promised, Daily Monitor has learnt.

The regional hospitals that received the equipment have either installed it partially or not at all due to lack of space and other requirements.

On August 28, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine, said by the end of September, all Uganda's 13 regional referral hospitals would be fully equipped with the state of the art ICU equipment.

"Good news is that all the equipment landed yesterday at Entebbe airport from Israel and installation is ongoing," she said then.

Of the 10 regional referral hospitals that have received some parts or all of the ICU equipment, Mbale and Mbarara have not installed it, according to the hospital directors.

The Ministry of Health has attributed the problem to lack of space in the hospitals and delays by companies that were contracted to supply the ICU equipment.

Establishing ICUs is intended to prepare the country for worst case scenarios as cumulative cases of Covid-19 hit 8,965 and death toll rises to 82. The ministry said this will also increase access to intensive care for patients suffering from other conditions.

Dr Emmanuel Tugainayo, the director of Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, said although they received ICU equipment, the building where the equipment should be installed is still under construction.

"We have to see how to shift some patients in the wards to create space for fixing at least eight ICU beds. This will be to establish ICU for emergency purposes. At the moment, we don't have an intensive care unit at the hospital," he said.

"We are in the process of constructing a surgical complex and that is where the real ICU is supposed to be. We are engaging the ministry so that we can complete the construction of the building that can accommodate 20 ICU beds," Dr Tugainayo added.

Dr Celestine Barigye, the director of Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, said the delivered ICU equipment is yet to be installed.

"We have a new building, which is under construction and it is getting finished in about three weeks. It is where we are going to install the equipment," he said. At Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, the officials said they received and have installed five intensive care beds and they are waiting for the rest from the ministry.

Dr Moses Muwanga of Entebbe Grade B Hospital said the ministry installed the ICU equipment there but some parts such as the ventilators are missing.

Dr Nathan Onyac, the director of Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, said they have not received the ICU equipment.

"The ministry had promised us some money to make the necessary remodeling of the building being constructed at the hospital so that it can accommodate the ICU.

The building under construction is about to get completed. The first floor is going to accommodate the ICU," he said.

Mr George Otim, the commissioner for infrastructure development at the Ministry of Health, told Daily Monitor in an interview that efforts are being doubled to ensure the earmarked hospitals are equipped before the end of the month.

Ministry speaks out

"Each hospital is getting equipment worth Shs4b. It is not just ICU beds, ventilators and patient monitors; there is a set of other equipment that will come with modern x-ray machines and ultra sound machines," Mr Otim said.

"We have so far equipped Jinja, Mbale, Kabaale, Mbarara, Arua, Gulu and Lira regional referral hospitals. Others are Entebbe Grade B hospital, Naguru and Kawempe hospitals," he added.

The commissioner also revealed that they have completed the designs for remodelling the building at Masaka hospital and that Shs1b has been earmarked to complete the construction.

"For Masaka hospital, we want to negotiate with the contractor on the design we have done and then from his contract, it adds the additional work of remodelling the building," Mr Otim said.

He added that the same applies to Mbale hospital, which has a surgical complex.

"They gave us a floor that we have redesigned and we are going to use the contractor that is on the ground to get the additional work done for us. It is going to be completed in a very short time," Mr Otim added.

He revealed that other hospitals have poor infrastructure for installing ICU beds. "The equipment we have bought is very high-class and we want to set international standard intensive care department in the regional referrals. Of the 14 regional referral hospitals, 10 are going to have new buildings because they don't have space and the other four, we are going to remodel the existing buildings," Mr Otim said.

He revealed that in the meantime, they have worked out spaces in the hospitals to "just install the equipment so that they can save severely sick patients in need of intensive care."

The commissioner said even after Covid-19, the ministry needs to have permanent good homes for ICU equipment.

"For example, Entebbe, Soroti and Morroto referral hospitals will need new buildings. Jinja, Mbale and other regional referral hospitals will need remodelling of the buildings," he said.