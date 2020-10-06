Uganda: Ntoroko Floods the Worst in Whole Country, Says Minister

State minister for Disaster Preparedness Musa Ecweru has said the flooding in Ntoroko District is the worst in the entire country and called for government's immediate intervention.

Flooding in the district is a perennial problem but the problem escalated at the start of the year when Lake Albert burst its banks. Since then, more than 10,000 people have been living in camps after being displaced by the floods.

"I have been to most parts of the country tackling issues of floods but the Ntoroko problem is the worst in the country," State minister for Disaster Preparedness Musa Ecweru said last Friday.

Mr Ecweru, who was in the district last Friday to assess the magnitude of the problem, was the third minister to visit the area in a space of one week.

Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi and his Tourism counterpart Tom Butime visited the district last Saturday and Tuesday, respectively over the same.

"I am here on President Museveni's directive to assess the situation on ground over floods that have hit this place for almost six months now," Mr Ecweru said.

"We did respond as OPM [Office of the Prime Minister] by sending some food and non-food items, but we didn't exactly understand the magnitude of the problem; we thought it is just a normal flood like it has happened in some parts of the country," he added.

The minister attributed the challenge to the rising of water levels on Lake Victoria.

"The opening of the Owen Falls Dam in order to allow more water from Lake Victoria and the obstruction caused by the floating island have created a big challenge here.

All low land districts of Lango and Nakasongora are actually affected but the most affected place is this one (Ntoroko) where the whole sub-county with a population of 10,000 needs relocation," Mr Ecweru said.

On his part, Minister Butime was in the area to respond to a request by the district authorities to avail part of Tooro-Semliki game reserve as temporary resettlement for people displaced by floods.

More than 10,000 people have lived in camps since May and the most affected is Kanara Sub-county. The flood problem was exacerbated in January when Lake Albert burst its banks, spilling water more than 10kms into communities.

The acting district chairperson, Mr Ben Muthahinga, said the entire Kanara Sub-county has been submerged by water, leaving only Rwangara Parish where flood victims are camping at a health centre.

Mr Muthahinga said: "The people of Kanara Sub-county have been surviving on fishing and grazing cattle, and now all businesses are paralysed. My people need food, shelter, medication and to be relocated to a safer place."

The affected people stay in Rwangara, Katunguru and Kacwankumu camps.

When Daily Monitor visited the area last Friday, some people were seen sailing with their families on small canoes shifting to the neighbouring Kagadi District.

Cattle keepers are the most affected as the grasslands are covered by water. Cows were seen wading through water relocating towards Rwebisengo Town Council, about 30kms away from Rwangara.

Mr Muthahinga said 152 candidates in primary schools such as Umoja, Rwangara, Kamuga and Kacwankumu will not be able to resume studies on October 15 due to the flooding problem.

The district environment officer, Mr Herbert Kamuhanda, said: "This is a very serious issue; even if the water stops spilling now from Lake Albert, it would take about one to two years to resettle on the original shores."