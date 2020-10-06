Uganda: Covid-19 - Jumia Launches Food Festival to Drive Meal Ordering

E — commerce platform Jumia has launched a Food Festival Campaign in partnership with local restaurants, supermarkets, fresh produce markets as well as international chains such as KFC, Carrefour and Pernod Ricard.

The campaign which will take place from October 1st to 31st on the Jumia Food app is aimed at promoting the adoption of meal and food ordering among consumers, which has become increasingly popular in the last few years and has accelerated in 2020 during the Covid-19 era.

The event is also meant to support local businesses within the food supply chain, as they have strongly suffered from the Covid-19 restriction measures, resulting in less capacity, fewer opening hours, and sometimes even closure.

On its platform during the Festival, Jumia will play host to a wide variety of food vendors and brands ranging from fresh organic groceries to fast-food, alcohol, ready-to-eat consumables and local cuisines. Consumers will be able to enjoy deals like 50 per cent off on the entire Food Hub menu, a KFC bucket for 1 at Shs21,000 and 40 per cent off on Jameson whiskey plus many more during the entire month of October.

"We have been partnering with restaurants and supermarkets for eight years now. Many of them have suffered a lot in recent months and are still suffering given all the restrictions and the need for social distancing. The Food Festival is a big opportunity for all food vendors, from big vendors like KFC to the small local rolex and market vendors - to grow their customer base once more. We invite every consumer who can to try the service and by doing so also support local restaurants and vendors, who are providing jobs to the communities," said Jumia CEO Ron Kawamara.

This will also mark the launch of the service in Jinja district where consumers can now order food from restaurants like Jinja Sailing Club, Java House and enjoy delivery in Bugembe, Njeru, Walukuba and more.

During the Covid-19 crisis, the significant increase in number of consumers ordering on the Jumia Food platform shows the relevance of the platform due to the contactless safe delivery, and the affordable prices making convenience easy for them. Many restaurants have also embraced the Jumia ecosystem in a way to keep running their activity during Covid-19 pandemic.