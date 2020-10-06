Uganda: Quickly Adapt or Sink, Icpau Tells Businesses

Once businesses and all other aspects of life resume normally, it will not take long before organisations smile all the way to the bank, a new report conducted by the accountants regulator in the country says.

According to the survey done by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), once all the lockdown restrictions, including the curfew are lifted, it will only be a matter of time before businesses pick up to the same level they were before the lockdown was instituted earlier in the year.

ICPAU - a professional body for certified public accountants in the country, has several roles including setting and maintaining accounting and auditing standards, issuing and renewing licences plus investigating and disciplining members for misconduct and breach of professional standards.

The survey that commenced in April 2020 during the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown to curb the spread of the virus revealed a shift in priorities of the private sector community.

"This meant that whereas businesses were facing many challenges, these were not unique to a section of businesses, but common. Therefore, businesses would need to work and learn from each other to adapt to the new normal," reads part of the ICPAU report.

This prompted ICPAU to conduct a survey of its members to understand how businesses were impacted particularly, how and when they envisioned reopening, and what measures needed to be put in place to aid their recovery.

The main concerns of many organisations in the survey were about how long it will take their businesses to recover assuming an end to the restriction measures associated with Covid-19 were pronounced.

Over 35 per cent expect continued business volatility with renewed Covid-19 infections or re-infections. Some sectors including leisure and hospitality, tourism-related businesses and education, do not expect full recovery until over a year from now, taking full recovery to sometime next year.

Some organisations, however, indicated that the current Covid-19 situation will make their businesses better in the long run.

In terms of the lessons learnt, about six out of 10 organisations are adjusting business models as necessary to make them better in terms of resilience and agility while seven out of 10 don't mind work flexibility and another 66 per cent are finding new ways of serving their clients.

Aiding business recovering

According to President Museveni, the country will not stay in the lockdown forever. Already he is cautiously easing the restrictions, considering their devastating effects on the economy.

But once the door is flung-open or even those implementing return-to-work strategies, these are what should not miss on the menu, given its importance in aiding businesses on the road to recovery post Covid-19.

Strategies and plans

The survey by the professional body of accountants noted that strategies and plans will have to be reviewed and adjusted in light of the impact of the crisis to provide for uncertainties. Business models will need to be adapted or changed to operate in the new normal; most businesses were of the opinion that there is a need to rethink strategies for the future.

Organisations must adapt and adjust their business models to enable use of online and digital solutions to carry out operations. Such technologies should support remote working, provide online support to clients, and enable other business transactions to ease business with existing and potential clients.

Re-thinking operations

This is in addition to rethinking as if the organisations are new entities. Organisations will have to reimagine their businesses and consider what the new 'business as usual' looks like. This would involve for example up-skilling or reskilling the workforce to support new business operating models, finding optimal solutions to deliver products/ services to clients, accelerating adoption of digital solutions to deliver products and services.

This will help them to recover lost revenue streams or diversify and develop new revenue sources while managing both strategic spending and operational costs.

Conducting research and surveys

"Organisations will need to undertake research (surveys) of stakeholders to gain insights of their needs and challenges, leverage information and the right data signals available both locally and globally, consider opportunities and tailor products and services accordingly. It will only be those organisations that understand their changing customers' needs during this period that will be at a clear advantage," reads the ICPAU report.

Opportunities

There are several opportunities for organisations to improve their operations.

Businesses can embrace new ways of working. Businesses are more willing to experiment with new ideas and new ways of doing things. Consumer behaviours are likely to change due to their experiences during the crisis. For example, some may want to continue receiving deliveries at their doorsteps, even beyond the lockdown. Such changes provide an opportunity for businesses that are keenly paying attention to expand their options and create more efficient business models.

The has crisis provided organisations an opportunity to implement remote working arrangements and flexi-hours, stage board and committee meetings and Annual General Meetings on virtual platforms, webinars and online trainings.

The current situation gives opportunity for businesses to test the robustness of their Business Continuity Plans (BCPs) and explore ways to improve them further.

Businesses that did not document or have any BCPs in place have had the opportunity to develop them to enable them survive through this period.

Utilise available measures put in place by financial institutions, Uganda Revenue Authority and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to ease the cash flow burden of affected employers/ businesses in the private sector.

Challenges

The report also identified a number of challenges as a result of the pandemic. These included; operation issues, reduction in consumer demand, revenue losses and consequently cash flow concerns, client credit defaults/credit quality deterioration, supply chain disruptions and increasing costs