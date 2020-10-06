Somalia: Cuba Lauds Somalia's Effort to Save Abducted Cuban Doctors

6 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The government of Cuba has lauded the Somali government for the efforts to guarantee the return of the two Cuban doctors kidnapped more than a year ago in Kenya.

On Twitter, Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez referred that, in a telephone conversation, he thanked the Somali authorities for the support, and highlighted Cuba's willingness to strengthen bilateral ties.

"I had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Isse Awad I appreciated the support and efforts of your government to guarantee the safe return of the kidnapped doctors we highlight the will to strengthen bilateral ties between the two governments," said Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez.

Two Cuban doctors were kidnapped in Mandera which is several miles northeast of the capital Nairobi in 2019 and since then the Cuban government has been in permanent communication at the highest level for their return, both with Kenya and with Somalia.

The two specialist in Comprehensive General Medicine from Las Tunas province, in the eastern zone; and Landy Rodriguez, a surgeon from Villa Clara (centre), were part of the Cuban medical mission in Kenya.

